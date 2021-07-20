✖

This week's Monday Night Raw ended in shocking fashion as Nikki A.S.H. cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and dethroned Charlotte Flair to become the new Raw Women's Champion. The show's main event saw Flair retain her title against Rhea Ripley by bashing her across the head with the belt, but Ripley got her revenge by nailing her Riptide finisher outside of the ring. Nikki then ran down holding the Money in the Bank briefcase she'd just won the night prior, handed it to the referee and nailed Flair with a diving crossbody to pick up the win.

The victory gives Nikki her first singles title in her WWE career. The momentous win comes a few short weeks after she had debuted her new superhero-esque persona.

The woman formerly known as Nikki Cross recently spoke with ComicBook about her inspirations for her new persona.

"So, for me, I was actually saying this earlier on too, I was such a huge fan of the X-Men cartoon and the Spider-Man cartoon," Cross said. "I've always loved superhero cartoons and superhero movies, Marvel, DC, the Justice League, everything, Suicide Squad, everything with Marvel, we've just finished watching Loki, which I'm not going to, no spoilers. I loved Loki, WandaVision, Falcon, and Winter Soldier. Black Widow, we saw that last week and that was amazing."

"So it just felt like the time was right, the time was right, and I always loved Hurricane Helms, the Hurricane character, Mighty Molly, I loved that when I first watched WWE. So for me, it's, let's take something we all love, like superheroes, let's take wrestling, and let's put them together in this lovely little fusion," Cross said. "To your point, I just wanted to do something that was super, pardon the pun, something very positive and I wanted something that was just energetic, something that's inspirational because I think that I wanted a message to send to, I was 10 years old when I first started watching WWE, when I first started watching this amazing industry. So I wanted something that I could like reach out to a 10-year-old me for instance, and just I don't have superpowers, unfortunately, not yet, anyway, I'm working on it Matt, I'm working on it with coffee a little bit of super strength and super speed."