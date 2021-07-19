WWE's Charlotte Flair Becomes New Raw Women's Champion at Money in the Bank

✖

After some contentious meetings on Raw and at Hell in a Cell, Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was ready to put an end to Charlotte Flair, especially after what happened on Raw. During that episode Flair ambushed Ripley and delivered some pain to Ripley's knee, and tonight Ripley wanted revenge. After the bell was rung both stars took a second to size each other up, with Ripley looking confident and Charlotte looking extremely focused. They locked up, and after they broke the hold Flair shot a middle finger towards the crowd after some chants.

She looked annoyed later when Ripley got the best of an exchange, and then they traded chops. Then Flair went after the left knee, but Ripley responded by jumping onto Flair's back with both feet. Ripley then tried to hit Flair with a Senton but Flair moved out of the way and Ripley hit the concrete floor hard.

Flair got her into the ring and Ripley. was clearly hurting. Flair hit a suplex on Ripley, sending her into the corner, and then she landed several kicks. Flair then locked in a hold but Ripley tried to power out only to be thrown back down by Flair. Flair kicked her back down and taunted her, which led to them trading punches.

The crowd kept chanting at Flair and she looked frustrated again. She kept the attack going on Ripley, but Ripley lifted her and threw her over the top rope to the outside. Ripley then sent Flair reeling and kept up the attack when they both got into the ring, finishing it with a dropkick. She got the crowd amped and kept hitting with big knees and a kick, followed by a Northern Lights Suplex and a pin, but Flair kicked out.

Flair attempted to get the upper hand but Ripley suplexed her gain, and Flair hit the mat hard. Ripley tried to go for a big move but Flair dodged it and locked in a submission, but a flip turned into a reveal and let Ripley out of it. Then Flair tried to pin Ripley after a big kick to the face, but Ripley kicked out.

Flair tried to set Ripley up, but Ripley grabbed her from the top rope. Flair got the better of the exchange and looked like she had Ripley locked in, but Ripley put her power on display and lifted Flair, slamming her down. She went for the pin but Flair kicked out.

They traded chops but Flair sent Ripley out of the ring and followed it up with a big boot to the face. Flair then went to the top rope and hit Ripley with a Moonsault, and then rolled Ripley in. Ripley reversed the Natural Selection though and went for a submission, locking it in the middle of the ring.

Flair rolled her up but Ripley kicked out, and then Ripley kicked Flair in the face. Ripley then went for the Riptide but Flair reversed it into a DDT and went for the pin but Ripley kicked out.

They continued to trade punches, chops, and elbows, and Flair was seen with her feet on the ropes in a pin, so the referee called it out. Then Ripley rocked the Queen with a punch and charged into Flair several times. She then lifted Flair onto the top rope and joined her, but Flair punched her and knocked her down. Then Flair hit a Natural Selection from the top rope but Ripley kicked out of the ensuing pin.

Flair then went for the Figure Four but Ripley sent her into the corner post. Ripley pulled Flair up but Flair slammed her head into the ring post, and then grabbed her foot and put it between the steel steps and the post and kicked it several times. Then she tied Ripley's legs up in the Figure Four, and that was what put Flair over, as Ripley tapped out and Flair became the new Raw Women's Champion.

Here's the full card and current results for tonight's Money in the Bank.

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Riddle, Drew McIntyre, John Morrison, Big E, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Seth Rollins.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Nikki Cross defeats Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Naomi, Asuka, Tamina, Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Zelina Vega.

Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos defeat The Viking Raiders

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeat Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defeats Rhea Ripley

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Edge

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeats Kofi Kingston

