Dana Brooke is the MVP with WWE Fans After Slipping on Floor During Money in the Bank Match

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view really shook things up this year by moving the men's and women's matches to WWE's corporate headquarters. Chaos ensued as you might expect once both the men and women vying for the briefcase were sent into the building for the match, and there were many major moments that immediately stood out with fans. But one surprise highlight of the entire thing was Dana Brooke, who got a number of memorable moments as she made her way to the top of the building. Well, not really the "top" of the building.

Due to many of her moments that stood out like grabbing the fake briefcase in the Money in the Bank conference room, and slipping on a wet floor (which ended up taking her out of the match completely, much to the chagrin of fans) Brooke has established herself as a major MVP of the night.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Dana Brooke's performance in the match, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!