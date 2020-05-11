Dana Brooke is the MVP with WWE Fans After Slipping on Floor During Money in the Bank Match
WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view really shook things up this year by moving the men's and women's matches to WWE's corporate headquarters. Chaos ensued as you might expect once both the men and women vying for the briefcase were sent into the building for the match, and there were many major moments that immediately stood out with fans. But one surprise highlight of the entire thing was Dana Brooke, who got a number of memorable moments as she made her way to the top of the building. Well, not really the "top" of the building.
Due to many of her moments that stood out like grabbing the fake briefcase in the Money in the Bank conference room, and slipping on a wet floor (which ended up taking her out of the match completely, much to the chagrin of fans) Brooke has established herself as a major MVP of the night.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Dana Brooke's performance in the match, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
No Caution Necessary
“Caution wet floor”
"Caution wet floor"

Dana Brooke:
pic.twitter.com/d7ZhPNl6NQ
Time to SUE
No wet floor sign? Dana Brooke is getting PAID. #MITB
Milk This One, Dana
This is probably Dana Brooke somewhere on that floor still. #MITB
Definite Highlights
My two favorite things tonight: @WWEAsuka slapping Corbin off the ladder and Johnny Laurenitis getting pied in the face.
Honorable mention: Dana Brooke deadpan slipping on a wet floor 🤣 #MITB #WWE— Bindman Art (@BBindman) May 11, 2020
"Hilarious Sadness" Perfectly Sums it Up
One of the best parts was Dana Brooke got taken out by wet floor. The hilarious sadness. #MITB
Ouch Though
Dana Brooke slipped and fell on the floor thanks to the janitor. Ouch. #WWE #MITB
Time to Get PAID
Corbin killing 2 superstars

Dana Brooke being taken out by a wet floor, she about to get PAID
Dana Brooke being taken out by a wet floor, she about to get PAID
Dana Bean
Dana Brooke was defeated by a fake briefcase and a wet floor is she Mr Bean #MITB
