WWE Fans Shocked Over Otis' Money in the Bank Victory
To the shock of every WWE fan watching along at home, Otis wound up winning the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on Sunday on the roof of WWE Headquarters. The final moments of the 30-minute match saw AJ Styles and Baron Corbin grab and unhook the briefcase, though neither man had full possession of it. Elias then appeared out of nowhere and smacked Corbin from behind with a guitar, causing the big man to fall while Styles fumbled the case. The briefcase wound up landing right in Otis' arms, who gave a shoutout to his lady Mandy Rose as he celebrated.
Given that he's mostly a comedic character fans didn't expect to see Otis get a future world championship opportunity. But between this and his victory over Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36, the big man is on a hot streak!
Check out some of the best reactions to Otis' victory in the list below, and let us know what you thought down in the comments!
Tell em...
Some died but Otis and Asuka won so 🤗 #MITB pic.twitter.com/TLwOmRuI38— 🗝️BrooklynKid🐝 (@bklynkid_911) May 11, 2020
Tears of Joy
I’M CRYING AGAIN #MITB pic.twitter.com/NOcz7CU1sg— Ross Tweddell (@RossOnRasslin) May 11, 2020
Accurate
Me watching Otis and Asuka win #MITB this year: pic.twitter.com/3vQeHYPjV5— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) May 11, 2020
Throwing Shade
AJ Styles the next time he sees Otis#MITBMay 11, 2020
Oh Yeah!
✅Otis exacted revenge on Dolph Ziggler
✅Otis gets the girl (Mandy Rose)
✅Otis wins the Men's Money In The Bank match
Everything's coming up Otis. #MITB pic.twitter.com/4dlUaRILmV— Chris Toplack (@christoplack) May 11, 2020
Hehehe...
Otis fans be like: #MITB pic.twitter.com/v4g1FSSY7J— Rybread103 (@rybread103) May 11, 2020
They're Coming!
Mandy Rose and Otis after he cashes in successfully #MITB pic.twitter.com/YmIe4vhpuJ— Brandon Collymore (@itsbrandonde) May 11, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.