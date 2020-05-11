WWE Fans Shocked Over Otis' Money in the Bank Victory

To the shock of every WWE fan watching along at home, Otis wound up winning the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on Sunday on the roof of WWE Headquarters. The final moments of the 30-minute match saw AJ Styles and Baron Corbin grab and unhook the briefcase, though neither man had full possession of it. Elias then appeared out of nowhere and smacked Corbin from behind with a guitar, causing the big man to fall while Styles fumbled the case. The briefcase wound up landing right in Otis' arms, who gave a shoutout to his lady Mandy Rose as he celebrated.

Given that he's mostly a comedic character fans didn't expect to see Otis get a future world championship opportunity. But between this and his victory over Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36, the big man is on a hot streak!

Check out some of the best reactions to Otis' victory in the list below, and let us know what you thought down in the comments!