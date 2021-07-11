WWE: Who Is Favorited to Win Money in the Bank This Year?

✖

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view is one week from today, and with only a couple of exceptions, it looks like the card has been filled out. BetOnline released its official betting lines for the show over the weekend, which included which wrestler oddsmakers believe will take home the Men's Money in the Bank contract. Of the eight competitors, Drew McIntyre was given the best odds with +175, meaning he has a 36.4% probability of winning. That's followed by former Money in the Bank winner Seth Rollins at +250 and Big E & Riddle tied at +500.

While McIntyre might not be the favorite choice among fans on social media, it does make sense to make him the favorite heading in. He has one of the biggest storylines entering the match, given that he was cheated out of challenging for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship again after losing at Hell in a Cell thanks to interference from MVP.

But, and he's been the first to admit it, McIntyre has been part of the WWE Championship picture in one way or another since winning the Men's Royal Rumble back in January 2020. So if WWE wants to shake up the title picture on the Red Brand, he likely won't be getting the briefcase.

"I understand some fans may be like, 'Ugh, I'd like a new fresh face in the picture. Realistically, I have been fighting for the title, or been champion, for over a year now — which is a pretty significant time — but I don't think anyone is saying, 'Oh my goodness, Drew's not working as hard as he can to give us the best matches possible and do the best he can with every interview possible,'" McIntyre said in an interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character Podcast last month. "I think it's more, 'I would like to see something different here and see Drew do something different over here.'"

Check out the full betting lines for Money in the Bank below, and tell us your picks down in the comments. The lines for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match were not released as there are still two open spots in the match.