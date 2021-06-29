WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre Earns Money in the Bank Spot Despite Huge Effort From Riddle

✖

Riddle fought his way through two grueling matches on this week's Monday Night Raw to try and earn Randy Orton a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but by the end of the night, it was Drew McIntyre who took the final Raw spot. This week's episode started off with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville explaining that Orton could not compete in a scheduled triple threat match on Raw, but Riddle convinced them that if he won the show-opening battle royal he'd be able to fight for Orton's spot in the match with AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre. The two relented.

What's the good news there, @SuperKingofBros? "Aloha. I, The Viper Randy Orton, of sound body and mind, hereby declare that my best friend Riddle, hitherfore take my place in tonight’s last chance Triple Threat Match."#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/O6CZ9zEuOC — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2021

Riddle then won the battle royal by last eliminating Damian Priest. He then tried to imitate Orton, demanding they play "The Viper's" entrance music rather than his own.

Fast forward to the main event, where Riddle seemingly shattered his foot when AJ Styles dodged a running kick and caused "The Original Bro" to crash into the steel steps at ringside. He eventually limped his way back down to the ring, locked Styles in the Bromission and nailed the former champ with an RKO, but Omos pulled him out of the ring at the last second to make the save. Riddle then turned around and ran right into a Claymore from McIntyre.

A crushing CLAYMORE seals the deal for @DMcIntyreWWE and gets him the win!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7KEKvTLeEH — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2021

Check out the updated card for Money in the Bank below: