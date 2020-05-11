Every Cameo Appearance Made in the WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The Money in the Bank Ladder Match was held inside WWE Headquarters in Stamford Connecticut on Sunday, forcing 12 men and women to fight their way through the building to reach the wrestling ring on the roof where the two titular briefcases were hanging. Given that it was a cinematic match, fans expected there to be a few inside jokes and a handful of cameos by the time the match was over. The match delivered in spades with nearly a dozen cameos by the time the final bell had rang.

Here's a list of every cameo appearance that was made during the match:

Brother Love is spotted by Rey Mysterio in the bathroom

Doink The Clown is seen hiding behind an office chair

Stephanie McMahon chastizes Dana Brook for tearing down the fake Money in the Bank briefcase in one of the conference rooms

Styles gets spooked when he sees a poster of The Undertaker. He opens one of the doors to see a casket, then locked inside by Aleister Black

Paul Heyman is shown eating at catering. Otis, getting overly excited, smashes a food platter in his face

Otis finds the cafeteria and runs into Jon Laurinaitis on a scooter. He gives his "People Power" catchphrase, then gets hit in the face with a pie.

Daniel Brayn and Styles spill their fight into VInce McMahon's office. He gets up from his desk and screams "Out!"



