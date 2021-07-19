WWE Fans Freak Out Thanks To Money In The Bank Peacock Technical Difficulties

WWE Money In The Bank fans were astonished when they came to the realization that NBC's Peacock streaming service was experiencing some major technical difficulties, causing many to lose video and audio for the highly anticipated pay-per-view event. With tonight's event giving us victories for the likes of Bobby Lashley, Nikki, Ash, Peacock appeared to be experiencing difficulties right as the Men's Money In The Bank match was set to begin.

Update: NBC's Peacock has apparently fixed the issue:

Peacock has resolved the issue. Users may need to exit and re-enter the stream. — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021

