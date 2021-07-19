WWE Fans Freak Out Thanks To Money In The Bank Peacock Technical Difficulties
WWE Money In The Bank fans were astonished when they came to the realization that NBC's Peacock streaming service was experiencing some major technical difficulties, causing many to lose video and audio for the highly anticipated pay-per-view event. With tonight's event giving us victories for the likes of Bobby Lashley, Nikki, Ash, Peacock appeared to be experiencing difficulties right as the Men's Money In The Bank match was set to begin.
Update: NBC's Peacock has apparently fixed the issue:
Peacock has resolved the issue. Users may need to exit and re-enter the stream.— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
Are you still dealing with technical difficulties? Do you miss the Network? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.
Proper
A proper visual representation of #MITB on @peacockTV right now..... pic.twitter.com/7OlLEkZ9B2— Ellis Mbeh, CDMP 👨🏾💻 (@EllisMbeh) July 19, 2021
Crashing
My Peacock crashed on my living room TV, tried bedroom TV, then phone and now laptop. It's done. #MITB— Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 19, 2021
Biggest Heel
Peacock really the biggest heel right now. 😂#MITB pic.twitter.com/HWRr1Yi98E— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) July 19, 2021
Fans Are Upset
WWE has to go back to the Network, Peacock is the WORST #MITB pic.twitter.com/lscpfYrtgK— 🦖 (@SquishySnapple) July 19, 2021
Ouch
It’s at times like this that I’m very happy that I live in the UK and do not have to deal with the Peacock #MITB pic.twitter.com/1Nk9hlr315— Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) July 19, 2021
Tough Times
My TV is having a seizure. Man. Terrible timing for Peacock to truly go south. #MITB #WWE #PeacockTV pic.twitter.com/9gVvuGH1gV— Francisco Zamudio (@fzamudio) July 19, 2021
100 Percent
This is 100 percent an issue with Peacock. The stream works fine on the regular WWE Network for the rest of the world. #MITB— Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) July 19, 2021
Ruh Roh
Peacock trending. 🤔— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) July 19, 2021