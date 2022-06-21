WWE: Major Championship Match Pulled From Money in the Bank 2022 (Update)

WWE's Money in the Bank 2022 pay-per-view was supposed to feature a Raw Women's Championship match between current champion Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley of The Judgement Day after Ripley won a No. 1 contender's match back on June 6. Unfortunately, Ripley has since been pulled from the match due to undisclosed reasons according to Fightful Select. Ripley hasn't competed in any capacity since early June and her spot will be filled via a five-way match at the start of tonight's Monday Night Raw. That bout will include Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch and Carmella. Asuka and Lynch will also have a Money in the Bank Ladder Match qualifier later in the night.

Other matches confirmed for the July 2 premium live event in Las Vegas include the two titular Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya for the SmackDown Women's Championship and a Unified WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and The Street Profits.

Update: Carmella won the five-way at the start of Raw, pinning Liv Morgan after nailing her with a superkick. Monday marked her first televised match since WrestleMania 38 when she and Queen Zelina dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. She hasn't held a solo women's championship since 2018.

This story is developing...

