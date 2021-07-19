WWE Money in the Bank: New SmackDown Tag Team Champions Crowned

✖

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view kicked off Sunday night with a surprise title change, as The Usos defeated Rey & Dominik Mysterio to become seven-time tag team champs by becoming the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The match's final sequence saw Jimmy save Jey from a 619 attempt by diving in front of his brother. Jey returned the favor by propping Jimmy up by his legs as Jimmy rolled up the former WWE Champion for the pin. With the win, all three members of The Bloodline now have gold on the SmackDown roster.

Roman Reigns will face Edge later in the night to defend his WWE Universal Championship. If the last nine months are any indication, the Usos will play some sort of role in the match.

Check out the full lineup for Money in the Bank below: