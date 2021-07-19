WWE Money in the Bank: New SmackDown Tag Team Champions Crowned
WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view kicked off Sunday night with a surprise title change, as The Usos defeated Rey & Dominik Mysterio to become seven-time tag team champs by becoming the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The match's final sequence saw Jimmy save Jey from a 619 attempt by diving in front of his brother. Jey returned the favor by propping Jimmy up by his legs as Jimmy rolled up the former WWE Champion for the pin. With the win, all three members of The Bloodline now have gold on the SmackDown roster.
Roman Reigns will face Edge later in the night to defend his WWE Universal Championship. If the last nine months are any indication, the Usos will play some sort of role in the match.
THEY'VE DONE IT.
The @WWEUsos are now 7-TIME #TagTeamChampions! #MITB pic.twitter.com/JLZxZEyL9v— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2021
LET'S GO, UCE.#SmackDown has NEW #TagTeamChampions, and you're lookin' at 'em. #MITB @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/ADZvDiOCRw— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2021
Check out the full lineup for Money in the Bank below:
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge
- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston
- Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
- Raw Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles & Omos vs. The Viking Raiders
- Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins
- Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. Tamina
- (Kickoff) SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos def. Rey & Dominik Mysterio