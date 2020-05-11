Here Are Your WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Winners

✖

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view ended in astounding fashion on Sunday night, as 12 men and women battled through the WWE Headquarters building up to the roof, where the two briefcases were suspended above the ring. The women made it up to the rooftop first, and Asuka was able to win the briefcase after smacking away Baron Corbin. When the men made it to the roof Corbin wound up tossing both Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio off the top, and wound up fighting with AJ Styles for possession of the briefcase after it was unhooked. Suddenly Elias appeared out of nowhere and smashed a guitar across Corbin's back. This caused Styles to accidentally hurl the briefcase into the air, right into the arms of Otis.

The big man celebrated by shouting at the camera "Yo Mandy, I did it!"

So proud of you my brother. #BlueCollarSolid no matter what.@otiswwe is Mr. Money in the Bank! pic.twitter.com/3wPX15NT7S — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) May 11, 2020

This story is developing...

