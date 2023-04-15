WWE's Rhea Ripley Feels Charlotte Flair Match Proved It Should Have Been WrestleMania Night 1 Main Event

There was not a shortage of big matches on WWE's card for WrestleMania 39, and that's why there was a question of who would end up main eventing WrestleMania night 1. While Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes was locked in for Night 2's main event, it was between two matches for Night 1, those being The Usos vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair. The Usos vs Zayn and Owens would end up being in that spot, but Ripley and Flair tore the house down too, and in a new interview with WWE's After The Bell, Ripley felt like they stole the show and proved exactly why they should have been in the main event spot.

"Coming out of that match, I did feel like we stole the show. I feel we went out there and left everything we had in the ring and proved to everyone exactly why we should have been in the main event spot," Ripley said. "Yes, we didn't have a good build like Sami, Owens, and the Usos; at the same time, Charlotte and I, every time we step in the ring, we bring the brutality, we bring the ferocious when we go out there and we just beat the living crap out of each other."

"All the praise that we got, it made me happy and made me proud that we went out there and beat the crap out of each other and loved it. It's a weird feeling. I get it, I do get it," Ripley said.

Ripley was then asked if she had a "top this" mentality going into her WrestleMania 39 match with Flair, and Ripley compared it to how she felt when she was getting ready for the first women's WarGames match.

"It's a lot how I felt going into the first women's WarGames match. We had our WarGames shirts and it was FTMF, that was printed on the back and that was the same mentality that I had going into this WrestleMania. The day of was a complete mess to me. I was emotionally unstable, I want to say, because of the lack of sleep and everything coming full circle," Ripley said.

"I knew that as soon as my music played and I stepped out of Gorilla and into (the arena) and all the fans staring back at me that I was going to switch on and that's when the Rhea Ripley you see comes out and all my confidence comes rushing through my body and I'm going to go out there and do everything I can to steal the show," Ripley said.

Ripley would go on to defeat Flair and become the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and has since come over to SmackDown and made her presence felt. It remains to be seen who her first Championship challenger will be, though it will likely not be Liv Morgan or Raquel Rodriguez, as they just became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and look to be busy for a while.

Other challengers on SmackDown could include Shotzi, Natalya, Tegan Nox, Emma, and Sonya Deville, though the one that seems to be the best fit at the moment is Zelina Vega. Vega is part of the LWO and they have already been feuding with the Judgement Day over the past month. Vega even got the best of Ripley in a previous altercation, and so it would be a perfect time to build a program between the two of them.

H/T Fightful