WWE: Watch Rhea Ripley & John Cena Recreate "Stranger Things" Scene for WrestleMania 39

WWE has been running a series of Hollywood-themed trailers to promote WrestleMania 39 next month in Los Angeles. This week's featured Rhea Ripley and John Cena (well, his voice anyway) recreating a scene from the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. The scene shows Ripley portraying Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) trying to use her psychic powers while Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) pushes her over an intercom. The scene had a few tweaks to connect it to WrestleMania, with Cena asking "The Eradicator" if she's feeling the pressure of main eventing WrestleMania. The soda can he makes her crush with her mind had Flair written on the side, a reference to Ripley's WrestleMania opponent, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Other trailers have included Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins as Batman and Joker and Bianca Belair and Montez Ford recreating a scene from Titanic. There are still a few more to premiere, and you can find the full list here.

#WrestleMania goes Hollywood in this exclusive #StrangerThings-inspired promo featuring @RheaRipley_WWE.



'WrestleMania 39' streams live Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/Aoj7Indrrk — Collider (@Collider) March 13, 2023

