Current WWE Champion Injured During This Week's WWE Raw

This week's Monday Night Raw featured an odd moment when Tamina and a WWE trainer had to help a limping Natalya get from the ring to the backstage area following a non-title tag match against Eva Marie and Doudrop. A closer look at the match shows that the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion injured her ankle during a sequence with the former NXT UK star and was immediately unable to place any weight on the injured leg. There's no word yet on whether or not she has undergone x-rays on the injury, but the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer labeled it as "probably something pretty serious" on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

Neidhart and Tamina won the tag titles on the May 14 episode of SmackDown, giving the Hart Family member her first championship reign since holding the SmackDown Women's Championship back in late 2017. Tamina won Monday's match for the champions by pinning Marie.

Natalya’s injury seemed sort of fluky, her ankle appears to get caught under Doudrop’s body. But appears to be very hurt. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FGT3odSJHA — Antonio Estaban (@EstabanMaquina) July 27, 2021

The Canadian star has yet to give any kind of update on the situation on social media. Stay tuned for further updates as they become available.

This story is developing...