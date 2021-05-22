WWE's New Funko Pops Include Roman Reigns, Asuka, Rey Mysterio, and More

✖

Funko delighted WWE fans everywhere when they revealed a new wave of WWE Pops, and while there are two legends as part of the war, this one focuses on more of the current superstar roster. The new wave kicks off with a legend though in Jerry The King Lawler, complete with his blue robe and fancy crown. Next, we have the Empress of Tomorrow Asuka, and she comes with her more recent green facepaint look. Next, we have a simply amazing-looking Rey Mysterio, with blue and gold gear and the white mohawk to really set it all off, which you can see for yourself below.

Then we have the dynamic duo The Street Profits, and they look spot-on as well, complete with Montez Ford holding a red solo cup. Now, all we need is a Bianca Belair to go with them.

Now, there are several exclusives in this wave as well, starting with perhaps the most coveted one, Roman Reigns. Reigns is an Amazon exclusive, and while there is already a Reigns in Funko's WWE set, this is the first one that features his new look and heel character. Reigns is sporting an angry expression and features one of his new shirts, the Wreck Everyone & Leave. He's also got his black gloves and his Universal Championship, which he's holding in his left hand.

Next, we have the Entertainment Earth exclusive, which will feature The Rock in his more recent Bring It! gear. His eyebrow is raised and he's calling on someone to fight while holding his WWE Championship. This is a spin on the previous Rock Pop with his logo shirt and a microphone, but so far is the only one with his Bring It shirt.

Target will also have an exclusive in a new Xavier Woods, and in this version, Woods is rocking his red, white, and green Christmas and UpUpDownDown inspired gear. He's even got the blue shirt underneath, though it doesn't have any writing on it like the original. I'm a big fan of this gear, so this is a buy from me.

For the core wave of Jerry Lawler, Asuka, Rey Mysterio, and The Street Profits, you can pre-order all of them now from Walmart and Entertainment Earth.

You can pre-order Roman Reigns from Amazon right here and you can order Xavier Woods from Target right here. You can also pre-order The Rock from Entertainment Earth right here.