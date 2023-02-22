WWE Hall of Famer "Would Love" WWE Return

Injuries have claimed the careers of dozens of professional wrestlers, but 21st century developments have left options more open than expected. After Bryan Danielson was able to get cleared from his career-ending injuries in 2018, WWE Hall of Famer Edge became inspired to get tests done himself. That led to the Rated-R Superstar returning to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2020, ending a near decade-long in-ring hiatus. Most recently, Saraya wrestled her first match in almost five years, ending her initial neck-related retirement.

Another wrestler that was quietly forced into retirement is Nikki Bella. While the WWE Hall of Famer stopped wrestling full-time around 2017, she did wrestle sporadic matches over the subsequent years. Nikki often emphasized her desire to come back for another run with sister Brie, as the introduction of the WWE Women's Tag Titles gave her the itch once more. Those hopes were unfortunately squashed in 2021 when doctors put her "on the retired bench for life" after she suffered a herniated disc and a brain cyst.

Her circumstances aside, Nikki told Renee Paquette on The Sessions that aspects of the wrestling business are still on her mind.

"I miss it a lot. Every time I go do cardio and I put on my music, I'm thinking of storylines and cutting promos," Nikki said (h/t Fightful). "We were playing flag football this week and I'm cutting promos. I have so much fun with it. I miss it. I miss it so much."

Nikki added that she'll occasionally check in on the product, noting that she aspires to be involved in certain storylines.

"I watch every now and then, and it's only the women's stuff. I'll watch certain matches and I'm like, 'that would be so fun to be a part of' or when I hear them cutting promos," Nikki continued. "What the women are doing there is great, that's why they need more opportunities. When I was on SmackDown, every storyline that I did had nothing to do with the championship and we had great stories."

"More opportunities" is putting it lightly compared to how Nikki has criticized WWE's booking of the women's division lately. She has expressed frustration with the company's execution of Raw is XXX recently, questioning why WWE isn't appreciating its female legends.