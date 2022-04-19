Nikki Bella on Her WWE Future After Returning at the 2022 Royal Rumble

Nikki Bella hasn’t wrestled on a full-time basis since 2019, often citing health issues regarding her neck injuries and surgeries. But the former Divas Champion was back in action alongside her sister at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view and, based on her recent comments, she’s going to continue popping up as long as doctors will allow it. She was asked about going back to WWE again during a Q&A this week for America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

“So I get this question quite a bit – if I will go and wrestle in the near future,” Bella said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). “As long as the doctors say yes. Especially with my sister. When we left is when they brought in the tag titles. I kinda would like it more when my son is like three or four. A dream of mine, especially as a woman, is to have one of the best matches of my career with my son sitting ringside and being like, ‘that’s my mom.’ I really would love to go back one day with my sister, fight for the tag titles, win them in front of our kids. That would be amazing.”

She talked about her Rumble return in an interview with TVInsider back in February — “It was so incredible. Brie and I had a moment where we were selling on the ground during the Rumble. We were thinking, ‘This is so awesome.’ We just didn’t want it to end. We didn’t want to get out. It felt amazing. We were nervous at first because we hadn’t been in the ring for three years. You can go and practice, but there is nothing like a live crowd and going full at it. It was like riding a bike. We didn’t have to say a word. We didn’t miss a beat.”

“We really hope there is an opportunity to go after the tag titles,” she later added. “Being in the ring with Bianca Belair, I would love to come back and work with Bianca. I would love to come back and work with Rhea [Ripley]. I’m a huge fangirl of hers. Just seeing her presence in the ring-up close, I would die to do a story with her. It felt so cool to be in the ring again with Ronda [Rousey]. She is just awesome and has an incredible presence. We all had a lot of fun in the locker room after. I really missed it, but I’m in mom mode and things are different now. I was sore for a few days. I can’t lie. The show made me think about how we can come back and do more of a story. Unfortunately, where we are at in our lives Brie and I can never be back full-time. We hope there is something soon or in the future that we can come back and do something. Just getting the taste in the ring made us want more.”