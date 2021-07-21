WWE's Nikki Cross Wants To Play Marvel's Winter Soldier and Rogue

✖

Nikki Cross is better known as Nikki A.S.H. these days, and the almost superhero has soared all the way to the top. Not only did Cross emerge victorious from the Women's Money in the Bank match, but she then cashed in her briefcase on Charlotte Flair to become the new Raw Women's Champion on Monday Night Raw. The skies the limit for Nikki A.S.H. from here, and before her epic win ComicBook.com had a chance to speak to Cross all about the origins of the new (almost) superhero character. During that conversation, we also wanted to know if there was a hero in the Marvel universe she would like to play on the big screen, and for Cross, it's all about the Winter Soldier and the X-Men favorite Rogue.

Cross would become the Nikki Soldier, though she also revealed her new finisher was inspired by Marvel's favorite spy Black Widow. "Oh, you're putting me on edge here, oh my God. For the Winter Soldier, I'd be the Nikki Soldier. Scotland has cold weather, so I feel like I would be a great Winter soldier because I know how to handle the lack of heat. But then to be fair, Black Widow has been inspiring, my new finisher, the Butterfly Effect that was directly inspired by Black Widow and the choreography in that movie. If I could be a mix of the Winter Soldier and Black Widow."

Now, a mix of Winter Soldier and Black Widow sounds amazing, so we're putting the challenge to you to create some amazing fan art of that slick combo.

That wasn't all though, as Cross also has a soft spot for Rogue, especially since she was going to call herself that when she first started in wrestling.

"Also fun fact, but Rogue from X-Men, when I first broke into wrestling, I was going to call myself Rogue. So Rogue from X-Men is the OG, the original for Nikki Cross. So you've also got Rogue and she can, her powers, I've been watching the cartoon on Disney". She has some serious powers. So maybe Rogue."

Fans are eager to see Rogue hit the big screen alongside the other X-Men, so now consider Cross' hat officially in the ring for it.

Cross revealed that her love of superhero films and cartoons directly influenced her new character, but as important was the message she wanted to send to young fans.

"So it just felt like the time was right, the time was right, and I always loved Hurricane Helms, the Hurricane character, Mighty Molly, I loved that when I first watched WWE. So for me, it's, let's take something we all love, like superheroes, let's take wrestling, and let's put them together in this lovely little fusion," Cross said. "To your point, I just wanted to do something that was super, pardon the pun, something very positive and I wanted something that was just energetic, something that's inspirational because I think that I wanted a message to send to, I was 10 years old when I first started watching WWE, when I first started watching this amazing industry. So I wanted something that I could like reach out to a 10-year-old me."

You can watch Nikki A.S.H. every week on Monday Night Raw, which airs on USA Network at 8 PM EST.

Do you want to see the Nikki Soldier appear in the MCU? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things WWE and Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!