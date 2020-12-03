Everything Announced for AEW Dynamite, NXT and Impact Wrestling Next Week
AEW's Winter is Coming special proved to be one of the most newsworthy episodes of AEW Dynamite in the show's young history. On top of Sting making his surprise debut for the company, Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion — only for he and Don Callis to flee Daily's Place and announce that they'd be on Impact Wrestling next week. Add in NXT TakeOver: WarGames taking place this Sunday and wrestling fans are looking at an absolutely loaded schedule over the next seven days.
Kenny Omega and Don Callis Address
Kenny Omega and Don Callis Address
The newly-crowned AEW World Champion will make his first appearance on Impact Wrestling on Tuesday alongside Callis, where they plan on explaining what happened at the end of the AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming special.prevnext
Impact Rundown
On top of the Omega appearance, here's what Impact has on the docket for Tuesday's episode:

🇨🇦 Tuesday 8/7c on @fightnet

NXT TakeOver: WarGames Fallout
NXT's next pay-per-view takes place this Sunday, and next week's show will undoubtedly see the fallout from it. Here's the card for the event:
- The Undisputed Era vs. Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch (WarGames Match)
- Team Shotzi (Shotzi Blackheart, Io Shirai, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley) vs. Team Candice (Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez)
- NXT North American Championship: Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest
- Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes (Strap Match)
- Timothy Thatcher vs. Tommaso Ciampa
Kenny Omega Promo on Dynamite

While AEW hasn't confirmed it (yet) Dave Meltzer reported that Omega will also make some sort of appearance on Dynamite following his questionable victory over Jon Moxley.prevnext
Sting Promo

Fresh off his surprise arrival in AEW, "The Icon" will deliver his first promo on the next Dynamite.prevnext
Orange Cassidy vs. MJF

The two were the last men standing in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale and now they'll clash over the ownership of the diamond ring MJF has held for the past year.prevnext
The Young Bucks vs. The Hybrid 2
Next week on #AEWDynamite, The @youngbucks will face TH2 in a non-title match. But, ready to crash the party was The Acclaimed.

Matt and Nick Jackson confirmed that if Angelico and Jack Evans can beat the two, they'll get a future AEW World Tag Team Championship shot.prevnext
The Inner Circle Ultimatum
The Inner Circle Ultimatum

Chris Jericho said the group has one week to decide whether they'll work together as a faction or split up permanently.prevnext
Abadon vs. TBA
"The Living Dead Girl" recently called out AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida, and she'll be in action next week against an unknown opponent.

FTR vs. The Varsity Blondes

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will compete in their first match since dropping the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear, taking on Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.prevnext
Lance Archer and The Lucha Bros. vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade

Lance Archer surprisingly saved Death Triangle from an attack by Eddie Kingston last week, prompting Kingston to call out "The Muderhawk Monster" just as Dynamite went off the air on Wednesday.prev