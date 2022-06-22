WWE NXT: All Matches Confirmed for Next Week (June 28)

Last night's episode of WWE NXT carried several big implications for the Title picture moving forward, with Santos Escobar costing Tony D'Angelo his shot at the North American Championship and a major decision by one of NXT's biggest new stars. That would be Roxanne Perez, who currently has a contract that she can cash in for a Title shot, but on last night's episode, she revealed that she is going a slightly different route than expected. So far there are only a few matches revealed for next week, but here's the rundown on everything you can expect from the June 28th episode of WWE NXT.

First up is Perez, who came out with best friend Cora Jade to address Toxic Attraction. NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has been warning Perez for weeks about cashing in her shot at the Title, and while Perez said she would like nothing more than to take that Title from her right now, she is instead wanting to team up with Jade to take those Tag Team Championships.

That means Perez and Jade will take on Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, but not so fast, because Kayden Carter and Katana Chance came out to interrupt. They took issue with Perez and Jade jumping the line and pointed out that they've been here for far longer and deserve a first shot. Technically they already received that though, which Jade brought up, but now the two teams will face off in an NXT Women's Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match next week.

Now, it is odd since Perez has the ability to cash in her Title shot, but perhaps that is only regarding a solo Title. It's not really clear, but that's how I'm rationalizing it in my head. Regardless, the match is going to be fantastic.

Next is a match between Sanga and Xyon Quinn. Sanga and Quinn have both had parts to play in Wes Lee's overarching story, and now they will face each other in singles competition. We'll also get a match between Indi Hartwell and Kiana James after a backstage segment had James taking a few shots at Hartwell. Hartwell had some barbs of her own and then called James out, challenging her to a match next week.

The other big reveal for next week is the return of Nikkita Lyons, who will be back in action after an injury that sidelined her for the Women's Breakout Tournament. Now she's back and ready to go, and we'll have to wait and see who her next challenger is. Before she was injured she had been feuding with Lash Legend, but Legend is now feuding with Alba Fyre.

Are you excited for next week's NXT? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!