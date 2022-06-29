WWE NXT: All Matches Revealed for Great American Bash

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT had major ramifications for next week's NXT Great American Bash, and so far there are five matches planned for the event, with four of them coming into focus during tonight's show. As of right now the NXT Championship, NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, NXT North American Championship, and NXT Tag Team Championships are all up for grabs, and odds are we'll at least see one Title change before the night is over, if not more. We've collected all of the new match-ups and everything else we know about Great American Bash in one handy place, and let's start with the Title matches.

Tonight's episode featured a battle to become the No. 1 contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships, with the winners facing Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne at Great American Bash. The match featured Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez, and though at one point it looked as if Chance and Carter had the match won, Jade came in with the last-minute save and turned the tides, with Perez getting the pin and the win to secure their spot at GAB.

Staying in the Tag Division, NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers faced The Dyad tonight, and though they won the match, it appears that dissent has broken up Diamond Mine, as the faction seemingly imploded, resulting in Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp stepping up as the Creed Brothers' next challengers for the Titles.

Then we have North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defending his Title against Grayson Waller, who scored the match from his ally with some scheming and fuzzy contracts. Now he'll challenge Hayes for his Title, and despite their previous friendship, Hayes will hold nothing back. That moves us to another brewing rivalry in Wendy Choo and Tiffany Stratton, who will finally meet one on one after weeks of back and forth at GAB.

Finally, we have the NXT Championship match-up between Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes, and tonight Grimes probably delivered his most cutting promo on Breaker yet. Grimes said that the whole nothing to lose description of him is not accurate and if it applies to anyone it applies to Breakker, who even if he loses will just be moved to Raw or SmackDown. Grimes said if he loses this is it for him, and then he also went in on Breakker's father before a fight broke out. He then managed to get the better of Breaker and the chaos produced an arm injury for the Champion, which Grimes will definitely be taking advantage of.

NXT Great American Bash will hit USA Network next Tuesday at 7 PM CST.

