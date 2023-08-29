Report: Former AEW Star Has Joined WWE

Brian Pillman Jr. has officially joined WWE as PWInsider reported on Tuesday that the former AEW star began his training with WWE NXT this week. Pillman, the son of former WWE and WCW star Brian Pillman, made his pro wrestling debut in late 2017 and made a name for himself on the independent scene while with MLW. He initially debuted for AEW in May 2019 at that year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view and would start working for the promotion the following year while MLW was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He'd sign a full-time deal with AEW in July 2021 as one-third of the Varsity Blonds with Griff Garrison and Julia Hart, though the group struggled to find success in the tag team division. His AEW contract expired in mid-July and he'd take part in a WWE tryout shortly afterward.

PWInsider's report noted there's "no rush" in getting Pillman on NXT television, so it could take some time before the former AEW star starts working on WWE's developmental brand. Do you think he'll find success in WWE? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

WWE NXT Card (Aug. 29, 2023)

Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport vs. Kiana James (NXT Women's Championship No. 1 contender's match)

The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad (Steel Cage Match)

NXT Global Heritage Invitational: Nathan Frazer vs. Joe Coffey

NXT Global Heritage Invitational: Butch vs. Charlie Dempsey

AEW All In 2023 Results

(Zero Hour) ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole def. Aussie Open

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. The Young Bucks

AEW Women's World Championship: Saraya def. Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and Dr. Britt Baker

Will Ospreay def. Chris Jericho

AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed def. The House of Black

