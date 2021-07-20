WWE Fans Disappointed Karrion Kross Debuted on WWE Raw Without Scarlett

WWE fans are definitely disappointed NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his WWE Monday Night Raw debut without his usual partner, Scarlett Bordeux. One of the main reasons fans have come to love Kross in his short time as part of the WWE NXT roster has been his partnership with Scarlett, and how she adds an extra element of performance to his entrance. When WWE had announced Kross was going to be making his debut on the latest WWE Raw, fans had also hoped this meant that Scarlett would be jumping up to the Raw program as well to accompany the NXT Champion.

Unfortunately this was revealed not to be the case, however, as Karrion Kross made his debut (in a match against Jeff Hardy, who also got a shake up as well thanks to the return of his older entrance music) completely alone. Not only did his entrance lack the theatrics seen in his WWE NXT run, but it was notably sans Scarlett as well and fans couldn't help but address the difference. You can see the examples for yourself below:

Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about NXT Champion Karrion Kross showing up on WWE Raw without Scarlett in tow, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Is Kross lacking something without Scarlett? Do you think the two of them could work separately and still have the same impact? Let us know your take!