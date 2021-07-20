WWE Fans Disappointed Karrion Kross Debuted on WWE Raw Without Scarlett
WWE fans are definitely disappointed NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his WWE Monday Night Raw debut without his usual partner, Scarlett Bordeux. One of the main reasons fans have come to love Kross in his short time as part of the WWE NXT roster has been his partnership with Scarlett, and how she adds an extra element of performance to his entrance. When WWE had announced Kross was going to be making his debut on the latest WWE Raw, fans had also hoped this meant that Scarlett would be jumping up to the Raw program as well to accompany the NXT Champion.
Unfortunately this was revealed not to be the case, however, as Karrion Kross made his debut (in a match against Jeff Hardy, who also got a shake up as well thanks to the return of his older entrance music) completely alone. Not only did his entrance lack the theatrics seen in his WWE NXT run, but it was notably sans Scarlett as well and fans couldn't help but address the difference. You can see the examples for yourself below:
HE'S HERE!#WWENXT Champion @WWEKarrionKross has arrived on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/bVdig2M0Yh— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021
FALL AND PRAY!@WWEKarrionKross#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zFScyVaiy7— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021
Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about NXT Champion Karrion Kross showing up on WWE Raw without Scarlett in tow, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Is Kross lacking something without Scarlett? Do you think the two of them could work separately and still have the same impact? Let us know your take!
Wait a Minute
Wait... so Karrion isn't with Scarlett?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/I6zKQx7W2b— Gareth 🏴 (@WWEGareth) July 20, 2021
It Was His Birthday???
The fact that today is also his birthday and they threw him in front of crowd with no Scarlett 😬😂 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bpGklMHP4J— Vin (@TheVindictive) July 20, 2021
"So Generic"
This mans so generic without Scarlett #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1pO3mCvebJ— 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) July 20, 2021
Hall of...Fame?
Karrion Kross’ main roster run without Scarlett gonna be like#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zQBpiV8iqi— Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh (@CaptainFerg) July 20, 2021
"You Idiots"
Karrion Kross with no Scarlett...
Wow.
You idiots.#WWERAW #RAW @WWE pic.twitter.com/K3p73pLJVW— Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) July 20, 2021
Oh My God
They split Kross up from Scarlett oh my fucking god #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qusqtQ4L8M— 𝓚𝓪𝔂𝓵𝓪 𝓥𝓲𝓬𝓽𝓸𝓻𝓲𝓪 ↯ 🥀✨ (@kaylaxvictoria) July 20, 2021
'Nuff Said
Karrion Kross on #WWERaw without Scarlett
WWE universe: pic.twitter.com/hGVIO5fqHK— CHRISTOPHER❕❕ (@DamnitChristoff) July 20, 2021
"Looks Like One Random Jobber"
No entrance no Scarlett deadass Kross look like one random jobber #wweraw pic.twitter.com/ttZfz9wb7c— Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) July 20, 2021
"A Sham"
NO SCARLETT?! THIS SHIT IS A SHAM #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XxVdZjD3l4— Stressed Uso.. (@_BillLC) July 20, 2021
Silence Was Palpable
Karrion making his entrance without Scarlett #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0KElNdb1qd— Wrestling Winedown (@wwdcast) July 20, 2021