New WWE NXT Championship No.1 Contender Revealed for Halloween Havoc

A new number one contender for the WWE NXT Championship has been named heading into NXT Halloween Havoc 2023! Halloween Havoc will be a special event spread across two weeks with plenty of big matches already set, and now the WWE NXT Championship picture is more clear than ever with a new number one contender. But it was through some very shifty happenings backstage after it was initially revealed that the Triple Threat match between Carmelo Hayes, Dijak, and Baron Corbin previously announced was actually going to be a Fatal 4 Way with Trick Williams being able to insert himself into the match thanks to special guest General Manager Cody Rhodes last week.

It was teased last week that Trick Williams was wondering whether or not it was actually his time to chase after the WWE NXT Championship title, and it seemed that led to his being inserted into the number one contender's match with Ijja Dragonuv and Cody Rhodes' support. But that's not what ended up taking place as Williams was injured ahead of the match and Hayes was ultimately the one who was able to win the Triple Threat and become the new contender.

BREAKING: After being attacked, @_trickwilliams is being transported to a local hospital and has been ruled OUT for tonight's main event.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/3C08WuZfKN — WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2023

WWE NXT: What Happened to Trick Williams?

When Williams opened the NXT broadcast with the announcement that he was being inserted into the number one contender's match for a chance at Halloween Havoc, Hayes was noticeably distraught at seeing his friend going after the same opportunity. The two of them then met later in the night where even more tension was seen between the two of them as Hayes was willing to go all out for the opportunity. But Williams and Hayes tried to cement their friendship either way.

It was the suddenly revealed that Williams was attacked backstage (with Hayes mysteriously being the only one around but didn't see who attacked), and he was taken out of the match as he had to go to a medical facility. With the path clear, the contender's match was turned back into a triple threat and Hayes was able to beat Corbin and Dijak to become the new number one contender poised to face Ilja Dragonuv during NXT Halloween Havoc's two week event.

There are all sorts of questions around this win, especially after the last few weeks that have seen Williams and Hayes pull apart even more but it will all soon come to its climax as Halloween Havoc fast approaches.