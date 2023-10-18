New NXT Tag Team Championships No. 1 Contenders Revealed for Halloween Havoc

A new set of Number One contenders has been named for the NXT Tag Team Championships for an upcoming match at Halloween Havoc 2023! Halloween Havoc will be spread across two weeks this year, so that means there will be even more opportunities to see some big matches during the event. This also means with this being the last week before the spooky specials, the final contenders are being set for their shot at the big time. One of the most contentious has been for the NXT Tag Team Championships with a number of teams fighting for their change at the titles.

Last week special guest General Manager Cody Rhodes helped to establish the Bada Bing Bada Boom Battle Royale that saw the tag teams all in a single match where they'd be eliminated down to the final two teams, who then had a full match of their own. After Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza tried to scheme their way through the match and made it to the final two, the final winners of the Bada Bing Bada Boom Battle Royale ended up being Chase University's Andre Chase and Duke Hudson with some help from the Creed Brothers.

How Chase U Won the Bada Bing Bada Boom Battle Royale

The Bada Bing Bada Boom Battle Royale saw various tag teams try to get their chance for a NXT Tag Team Championship match, and the rules of the match had eliminated an entire team should one of the members be thrown over the top rope. Humberto and Angel took advantage of this as during one moment Humberto was seemingly eliminated but it was not caught by the referee. And in that confusion they eliminated the Creed Brothers.

Soon after Chase U and Humberto and Angel made it to the final two and had a full match. When it looked like Chase U was about to lose, the Creed Brothers helped out and interfered to help Chase U claim the victory. Now they are going to have a full title match against the current Tag Team Champions, the Family, at Halloween Havoc 2023's first week coming up nest week.

What do you think of Chase U being the number one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championships? Who do you think will end up winning at the end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything NXT in the comments!