Former AEW Star to Make WWE NXT Debut at Halloween Havoc

A former All Elite Wrestling star is set to make his official in-ring debut for WWE NXT at Halloween Havoc 2023! Brian Pillman Jr. has been signed with the WWE for quite a while, and the last few weeks WWE NXT has been steadily revealing more of this new star as he prepares to make his in-ring debut. Through a series of vignettes that highlighted his attachment to WWE's past, the star himself is making sure that fans know he's going to be working under a new name all his own and making the start of his own career with the WWE.

A recent string of vignettes for Pillman Jr. previously teased that he would be fighting with the WWE NXT under a new in-ring name, and revealed that "King" would be his name in order to further distance himself from his famous father. But in the newest promo, it's revealed that his full name is Lexis King and he will be officially making his debut on NXT as part of the first week of the Halloween Havoc 2023 special week next Tuesday. Check out the promo announcing the debut below:

WWE NXT: Who is Lexis King?

"Superstars from the past would approach me. Share stories about all the good times they had with my father. Tell me how much they loved him," King's newest promo ahead of NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 began. "And you know what I'd do? I'd look them right in the eyes and lie straight through my teeth and say 'Yeah, I loved him too.' Well the reality is when you're just four years old you don't know what love is. Hell I never knew that man. He spent more nights in a damn hotel room than he did in my home."

Ending the promo for a fierce declaration further distancing himself from his father and revealing his new name, "You expect me to love him? I am in no one's shadow. Halloween Havoc is the start of my career not the continuation of someone else's. I'm gonna take the first steps down my own path. I'm gonna make my name bigger than his name ever was. And that name is Lexis King."

