Report: NXT Champion Injured During This Week's Episode

✖

Current NXT Tag Team Champion Danny Burch suffered an injury during this week's NXT, one that could keep him on the shelf for a while and put the NXT Tag Team Championships in jeopardy. Burch and Oney Lorcan were defending their titles on this week's NXT against Finn Balor and Karrion Kross when the champs attempted to hit Kross with a double suplex. Kross successfully reversed the move to suplex both men, but Birch wound up landing on his neck and shoulder in the process. He quickly rolled out of the ring and had ringside doctors check on him while the match continued.

Reports have since come out regarding his status, and they're not good. F4WOnline reported on Thursday that he had suffered a separated shoulder. That's the same injury Kross suffered back at NXT TakeOver: XXX that forced him to give up the NXT Championship mere days after winning it.

Burch intially signed with WWE in late 2011, but was released in 2014. Following a brief stint in Impact Wrestling he started popping up in NXT again as an unsigned enhancement talent. He later competed in both the Cruiserweight Classic and NXT UK before forming a tag team with Oney Lorcan. Together the pair became underdog fan-favorites, putting on hard-hitting matches but always coming up short when chasing for the NXT Tag Team Championships. That finally changed last October when the pair turned heel and aligned themselves with Pat McAfee, who helped them beat Breezango to become NXT Tag Team Champions. As members of "The Kings of NXT," the two were on the losing side of a WarGames match with The Undisputed Era last December.

Stay tuned for more updates on Burch's status as they become available!