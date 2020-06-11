WWE NXT's El Hijo del Fantasma Turns Heel and Reveals New Faction

✖

Tonight's NXT held several surprises, but arguably the biggest one was saved for late in the show, which not only turned someone heel but also set up a feud, introduced a new faction, and solved one of the bigger mysteries over the past few weeks. It all happened during a segment between new Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo del Fantasma and Drake Maverick, where Maverick congratulated Fantasma and also asked for one more shot at the Cruiserweight Championship. The two men were interrupted by the two masked men who tried to kidnap Fantasma previously, but it soon became clear that not only was Fantasma in on it, but he was the leader of the group, and things have changed in a big way.

The two masked men flanked Maverick and Fantasma initially, resulting in Maverick and Fantasma being back to back as they tried to fend them off. Fantasma would turn around though and look at Maverick, who soon realized something was wrong.

Fantasma then took out Maverick and the two men joined him in the ring. The men then pulled off their masks and revealed themselves to be Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, who were previously kidnapped, but that turned out not to be the case.

"WE THOUGHT YOU WERE KIDNAPPED?!

@RaulMendozaWWE & @joaquinwilde_ are BACK and have joined forced with @hijodelfantasma! #WWENXT"

"I am Santos Escobar. I am the #WWNXT #Cruiserweight Champion, and NO ONE can touch me." @hijodelfantasma is no longer. pic.twitter.com/HRBj9mct04 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 11, 2020

That's when Fantasma took off his mask and said his name was Santos Escobar, and that no one could touch him.

"I am Santos Escobar. I am the #WWNXT #Cruiserweight Champion, and NO ONE can touch me."

@hijodelfantasma

is no longer.

We imagine Maverick will have something to say about that, but this is a huge change in the Championship landscape, and there's a new faction in town.

Check out the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"NXT Champion Adam Cole, fresh off his Backlot Brawl victory over The Velveteen Dream, faces Dexter Lumis in a non-title match. Plus, Finn Bálor seeks redemption for his only loss of 2020 as he takes on Cameron Grimes. Catch all the fallout from NXT TakeOver: In Your House tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Dexter Lumis

Finn Balor vs Cameron Grimes

Let us know what you thought of tonight's NXT in the comments or by finding me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.