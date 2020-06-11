WWE NXT's Johnny Gargano Sacrifices Candice LeRae to Get Win Over Keith Lee and Mia Yim

✖

Tonight's NXT featured plenty of fallout from TakeOver: In Your House, and that included a Mixed Tag Match between Keith Lee and Mia Yim vs Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano. Gargano got the victory against Lee at In Your House thanks to those car keys and some interference from LeRae, so Lee and Yim were looking to even the score tonight. Both teams used all the tricks in their deck to snag the victory, and that included fighting dirty more than a few times. Someone had to come out the victor though, and it was Gargano and LeRae who ended up stealing the win by match's end.

Lee continued to show off his impressive strength throughout the match, tossing Gargano around the ring several times and even at one point picking up both Gargano and LeRae onto his shoulders. LeRae's poke to the eyes let Gargano get free, and Gargano was able to superkick Lee to get LeRae out of Lee's grasp.

Gargano and LeRae worked together all throughout the match, thwarting every shift of momentum Lee and Yim could muster At one point Johnny was able to bring down Lee's full weight onto LeRae, which knocked her out cold.

When Lee came to he saw that LeRae was hurt and went to pick her up and get her out of the ring, but Johnny used it as a distraction and brought Lee down, which ended up tossing LeRae out of the ring.

H then rolled up Lee and got the win, though he threw LeRae to the wolves to get it, and she's probably not going to be too happy about it when she comes to.

Check out the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"NXT Champion Adam Cole, fresh off his Backlot Brawl victory over The Velveteen Dream, faces Dexter Lumis in a non-title match. Plus, Finn Bálor seeks redemption for his only loss of 2020 as he takes on Cameron Grimes. Catch all the fallout from NXT TakeOver: In Your House tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Dexter Lumis

Finn Balor vs Cameron Grimes

Let us know what you thought of the match in the comments or by finding me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!

