NXT Fans Think Velveteen Dream is Heading to Either WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown After Losing at TakeOver: In Your House
The Backlot Brawl at NXT TakeOver: In Your House ended with Adam Cole successfully retaining his NXT Championship against The Velveteen Dream. As a result, Dream can no longer compete for the NXT Championship as long as Cole's year-long reign continues. Given how long Dream has been on the Black and Gold Brand, many fans are now assuming that Dream is bound for either the Raw or SmackDown brands. And given WWE's track record with handling call-ups, that could either be great news or a disaster for the former NXT North American Champion.
What do you think WWE should do with Dream next? Let us know down in the comments!
Welcome to main roster, Velveteen Dream. pic.twitter.com/QcOQUaOMDD— #TeamTakRaya (@PaanZaini) June 8, 2020
As expected Cole has retained which means Dream NEVER gets to challenge for the NXT title as long as Cole is champ. So... unfortunately, I think this means he is getting called up. Velveteen was a fun gimmick while it lasted and it won't last on the main roster 😞#NXTTakeOver— The Boozerweight 🍻 #BLM ✊🏼 (@KingSuplex93) June 8, 2020
Velveteen Dream going out on his back? Do I smell a RAW call up?— SirEdwardJames 🎙👨🏻🏫 (@SirEdwardJames) June 8, 2020
I’m scared this might mean that Velveteen Dream is getting demoted to the main roster #NXTTakeover— Ramona Flowers Stan Account (@Kidd_Hunger) June 8, 2020
Velveteen Dream is still the future of the business #NXTTakeOver— The Real One (@WWEREALONE) June 8, 2020
Is The Velveteen Dream headed to Monday Night RAW?🤔🤔#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/Y8mdwRskoT— TheKidOfWrestling🤘🏻 (@KidOfWrestlin) June 8, 2020
Hope this means Velveteen Dream getting called up to the main roster nothing else left for him to do on NXT unless he gets the world title #NXTTakeoverInYourHouse— Wesley Pipes Stan Account (@ItsTy_ok) June 8, 2020
