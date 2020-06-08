NXT Fans Think Velveteen Dream is Heading to Either WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown After Losing at TakeOver: In Your House

The Backlot Brawl at NXT TakeOver: In Your House ended with Adam Cole successfully retaining his NXT Championship against The Velveteen Dream. As a result, Dream can no longer compete for the NXT Championship as long as Cole's year-long reign continues. Given how long Dream has been on the Black and Gold Brand, many fans are now assuming that Dream is bound for either the Raw or SmackDown brands. And given WWE's track record with handling call-ups, that could either be great news or a disaster for the former NXT North American Champion.

