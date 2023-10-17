WWE's Sami Zayn Furious Over Kevin Owens' Trade to SmackDown

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are now on different brands, and the former doesn't seem too happy about it.

When Jey Uso arrived on Monday Night RAW as the Red Brand's newest Superstar, WWE fans everywhere held their breath as they waited for the other shoe to drop. Jey Uso's arrival came with the promise that another Superstar of a similar talent level would be making their way to SmackDown as part of the trade. Last Friday night, on the season premiere of WWE SmackDown, new general manager Nick Aldis that Kevin Owens had been moved to the Blue Brand.

Unfortunately for Sami Zayn, this move has left him without a friend and tag-team partner on Monday nights. Zayn opened the season premiere of Monday Night RAW by talking to the crowd and addressing Owens' departure from the brand. It should come as no surprise that, despite being excited to have his old pal Jey Uso with him on the Blue Brand, Zayn is furious about his forced tag-team breakup.

Zayn began by saying how strange it was to come out in front of the RAW crowd without Owens by his side. He also admitted that he has a lot of conflicting feelings about Jey Uso having everything he used to have since moving to RAW. Uso has a buddy in Cody Rhodes, as well as the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships. Zayn used to have both, but now he has neither.

The bright side for Zayn is that this move will give him the chance to stand on his own and really compete as a singles talent. He made note of this while talking to the crowd, saying that people will finally get to see what he's made of. This puts World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on notice, as Sami Zayn took an opportunity during the promo to say that he's a "World Heavyweight Championship-caliber" talent.

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso

Zayn made it clear that he's aware Uso's arrival is the reason he no longer has Owens at his side. After the promo, Uso ran into the ring to have Zayn's back when the Judgement Day tried to surround him. The altercation was stopped before it started, but it left Zayn conflicted.

Backstage, Zayn and Uso had a chance to talk. Zayn admitted that he wasn't sure how to feel about his friend having everything he just lost, which clearly hurt Uso's feelings, because he has had Zayn's back no matter what. Fortunately, the two longtime pals hugged it out after being honest about their feelings.

What do you think the future will hold for Sami Zayn and "Main Event" Jey Uso? Do you think Zayn will make a play for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship? Let us know in the comments!