Former AEW Star’s WWE Debut Teased on NXT

Tonight’s WWE NXT was gearing up for this weekend’s No Mercy premium live event, but in the midst of all the match reveals, WWE also gave us our first look at a former AEW star’s upcoming NXT debut. During the episode, a vignette played that showed a static-filled television set, followed by someone sitting down and changing the channel. The first channel shows Eyewitness at Seven, and the second channel shows old footage of the Cincinnati Bengals. The final channel shows WCW Saturday Night, and then the video ends. Those all seem to hint at former AEW star Brian Pillman Jr, who was reported to have signed with WWE not all that long ago. You can find the post below.

The video doesn’t tease a debut date for Pillman Jr., but odds are it will be either at this Saturday’s NXT No Mercy premium live event or next week’s episode of NXT following it. The No Mercy logo was on the screen for the vignette, but that advertising would be on any NXT video this week most likely.

Pillman Jr. was a former member of the Varsity Blondes in AEW, but then the group lost Julia Hart to the House of Black, and soon after the Pillman Jr. ended up on a solo run. He would then sign with WWE, and fans have been waiting for him to show up in NXT ever since. In a previous interview with Renee Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast (via Wrestling News), Pillman talked about being disappointed that Hart was removed from the group and discussed losing some momentum because of the switch.

“I mean, its pretty plain as day what happened, you know what I mean,” Pillman said. “As soon as we lost her, we kind of lost our edge and our spark that made us a good group, a babyface group that could have got over, you know. A lot of what we were going to do with some different spots with her had a lot to do with her cheerleading background and playing to her strengths. But somebody came in and decided that they would do better with their group and then that’s just how it goes, you know. I definitely wasn’t happy with it to be quite honest, but it is what it is. It’s not my show. It’s business but I thought maybe that probably what really stopped us from really seeing the true potential The Varsity Blondes was we lost her before we even got going.”

“Jacksonville and even in Texas when we first hit the road we were really a hot act, because we had her coming out and doing handsprings and stuff and she would do different cheerleading gimmicks with like the signs and then we did the spray tan thing with the Young Bucks. So she was a pretty integral part of our act. So you take that away, and then you just got a couple guys that you know. I just remember the first thing I got approved, my first big pitch was having her join us. I got that approved. It’s a great feeling when you pitch a creative idea and it’s greenlit, you know what I mean? Like the bosses are in, and they’re happy with it. So to sort of have that sort of taken apart was kind of rough for me at that point in my career,” Pillman said.

Pillman was still happy to see Hart find success with the House of Black and the storyline that moved her from the Varsity Blondes to House of Black. “But I’m very happy with how it turned out. I’m really happy with the moment that she had at the pay-per-view. Very happy with just being in AEW in general,” Pillman said.

Now Pillman will shake things up in NXT, and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the show.

No Mercy airs on Peacock this Saturday at 4:30 PM EST.