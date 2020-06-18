WWE NXT's Imperium Retain Men's Tag Team Championships

✖

Tonight's NXT was a Tag Team showcase, featuring both the Men's Tag Team Championships and the Women's Tag Team Championships. First up was the Men's Tag Team match, and it not only delivered, but it also showcased what Breezango can is capable of. The match featured current Champions Imperium going against Breezango, and though it was interrupted by two other teams by match's end, Imperium managed to keep their focus and retrain their Tag Team Championships.

Breezango gave them a run for their money though, and at several points Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner looked a bit surprised and shocked. Breezango had them dead to rights several times throughout the match, and both Barthel and Aichner saved their teammates from pins.

Two other teams ended up interfering, and that's when Imperium showed their resolve and kept their focus on the match at hand. They didn't let themselves get distracted and thanks to Breeze not knowing Aichner was the active man Aichner got the pin and the win.

Despite the loss, we don't think Breezango is out of the title hunt, and we could very well see them as Tag Team Champions sooner than later.

"#IMPERIUM's @Marcel_B_WWE & @FabianAichner retain their #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles against EMPORIUM's @MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango!"

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

Two massive tag team title bouts headline NXT this week! Women's Tag Team Champions — and NXT icons — Bayley & Sasha Banks return to the black-and-gold brand to defend their titles against Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart. Plus, Imperium will put the NXT Tag Team Titles against Breezango! Don't miss NXT this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Here's the full card.

Men's Tag Team Championship Match: Imperium vs Breezango

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart

