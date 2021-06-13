NXT Champion Karrion Kross Talks Jumping to WWE's Main Roster

✖

When it comes to reigning NXT Champion Karrion Kross, the question about him jumping from the Black & Gold Brand to WWE's main roster has always been more about "when" than "if." Kross was asked about the topic during a press conference on Saturday ahead of NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and the champ responded by saying (h/t Fightful), "I'm not a very big fan of undermining people's intelligence. I don't think that's really something anyone in this business should put on themselves. I think the WWE Universe [and] NXT fans should decide who the greatest will be, in due time. But I will tell you this, I don't plan on ever losing this title. That's number one. Number two; I don't plan on staying in NXT forever. Number three; find out on Sunday."

Kross is scheduled to face Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano in a five-way title match at Sunday's pay-per-view. Meanwhile, he's already being called out by the likes of Randy Orton to work together on Raw.

"I was really flattered," Kross said regarding the interaction while on ComicBook Nation back in April. "He doesn't have to acknowledge anybody. The guy is one of the greatest of all time, third-generation, everybody knows his story. I guess he saw something that night and decided to put it on blast. I can't wait to work with him. When the time is right, I'll be up there."

Former NXT Champion Adam Cole was asked a similar question during the press conference. His answer was quite different.

"Could Adam Cole show up on Raw or SmackDown? Maybe. Would Adam Cole run Raw or SmackDown if he showed up? You're damn right he would. But I'm really tired of hearing this question over and over again. 'Adam you've accomplished so much. You've done everything you can possibly do in NXT.' No I haven't. Maybe to you I've done everything I can do. Once again being the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time. That sounds nice, right? And then just move on...

"I have an attachment to this brand," he continued, before bringing up the idea of becoming a two and three-time NXT Champion. "When I joined NXT in 2017 I watched this brand continue to grow and evolve into something that can't be touched. Because I stand by this, the NXT roster could beat the Raw roster & the SmackDown roster any day of the week and twice on Sunday. I'm very, very proud of this brand, and I do believe I have a lot more to accomplish."