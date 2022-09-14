WWE NXT Makes Major Change That WWE Fans Will Love

WWE celebrated the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0 tonight with a stacked episode, which included Championship matches, a steel cage match, welcome returns, surprising team-ups, and a major Title change. That wasn't all though, as WWE saved the most surprising move for last. As the episode came to a close, a video was played that talked about the journey to this point and how NXT has always been a place for the next stars to develop. The video then said that the goal will remain the same and that isn't changing, but then also revealed a major change to the brand's look and logo, and WWE fans are sure to love it.

WWE revealed the brand redesign with a new logo, which drops the 2.0 from the logo and branding but also keeps the newer font and design from the NXT 2.0 era. In a nod to the classic black and gold, the logo is white on the inside and gold on the outside with a darker background, giving it the feel of that era but the modern feel of 2.0.

It's a welcome blend of the old and the new, and odds are we'll be seeing more changes as several NXT stars look to be on the way to Raw or SmackDown, especially after tonight's final match. Solo Sikoa is now the North American Champion and Carmelo Hayes seems to be perfect for SmackDown and could chase him there to reclaim his Title.

Toxic Attraction also looks primed to be added to the Raw or SmackDown roster, and stars like Nikkita Lyons, Bron Breakker, and more are likely headed there sooner rather than later. It will be interesting to see what else is in store for this newest iteration of NXT, but with Triple H in charge of WWE Creative, the future is bright indeed.

