Report: NXT Star Hospitalized During This Week's Episode

By Connor Casey

This week's NXT saw Xia Li and Boa pick up a victory over Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas when Li nailed Martinez with a spinning back kick, prompting the referee to end the match via stoppage. There was immediate speculation that Martinez was knocked out by the kick, and Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp is now reporting Martinez was evaluated backstage and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Martinez has yet to comment on the situation, though Atlas and Li have posted a couple of tweets regarding the match. Stay tuned for any further updates on Martinez's status.

NXT returns next week with a special Great American Bash episode. Check out the full lineup for the event below:

  • NXT Tag Team Championships: MSK vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher
  • NXT Women's Tag Team Championships: The Way vs. Io Shirai & Zoey Stark
  • Million Dollar Championship: LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes (If Grimes loses he must become Knight's butler)
  • Kyle O'Reilly vs. Adam Cole

This week's episode also saw Isaiah "Swerve" Scott become the new NXT North American Champion, defeating Bronson Reed thanks to a distraction from the rest of Hit Row.

Start the Conversation

of