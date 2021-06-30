Report: NXT Star Hospitalized During This Week's Episode

✖

This week's NXT saw Xia Li and Boa pick up a victory over Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas when Li nailed Martinez with a spinning back kick, prompting the referee to end the match via stoppage. There was immediate speculation that Martinez was knocked out by the kick, and Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp is now reporting Martinez was evaluated backstage and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Weird finish to the Xia Li/Boa vs. Mercedes Martinez/Jake Atlas match. Looks like the X was thrown up by the referee. pic.twitter.com/m75QTplown — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull #WWENXT (@SkullsMedia) June 30, 2021

Martinez has yet to comment on the situation, though Atlas and Li have posted a couple of tweets regarding the match. Stay tuned for any further updates on Martinez's status.

A TRUE badass. This ain’t over. Payback is a b***h. ✨ pic.twitter.com/DsWdb8UsP8 — 𝗝𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗦 (@JakeAtlas_) June 30, 2021

I’d say we made history, but I’m not 100%. Either way, on this last day of June, remember that Pride is every day, and Pride is forever. 🏳️‍🌈✨ https://t.co/poj6wagDCa — 𝗝𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗦 (@JakeAtlas_) June 30, 2021

NXT returns next week with a special Great American Bash episode. Check out the full lineup for the event below:

NXT Tag Team Championships: MSK vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

NXT Women's Tag Team Championships: The Way vs. Io Shirai & Zoey Stark

Million Dollar Championship: LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes (If Grimes loses he must become Knight's butler)

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Adam Cole

This week's episode also saw Isaiah "Swerve" Scott become the new NXT North American Champion, defeating Bronson Reed thanks to a distraction from the rest of Hit Row.