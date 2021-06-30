NXT Crowns a New North American Champion

✖

Tonight's NXT was loaded even before the night started, but about midway through the show we had a new main event, as after some prodding Isaiah Swerve Scott got his North American Championship match against the current North American Champion Bronson Reed. Unfortunately, it was always really a four on one match, as Scott's crew Hit Row were all at ringside for the match, and while Reed did manage to hold back the tide for the majority of the match, he did ultimately fall to the numbers game, and now we have a brand new North American Champion.

Scott threw everything he had at Reed from the outset, and the two would battle it out with heavy chops and big dropkicks throughout the match. Reed looked in control for parts of it, but Scott always managed to get himself right back in it with innovative offense, not to mention some help from his friends.

It looked like Reed was going to get the win when Adonis managed to interfere without the referee noticing, and that gave Scott some room to breathe. Top Dolla then charged at Reed but Reed threw him through the barricade, and Adonis soon after right behind him.

When Reed got back into the ring though Scott was waiting, hitting him in the head with a dropkick. He then went to the top rope and came down hard on Reed, stunning Reed just long enough for Scott to get the pin and the win. Now Isaiah Swerve Scott is your new North American Champion.

Here's the official rundown on tonight's NXT.

"No. 1 contenders to the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles will be crowned as three of the black-and-gold brand's top duos go to battle! Elsewhere, MSK will go face to face with Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher one week before they clash for the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT's Great American Bash, Cameron Grimes returns to in-ring action and more."

Here's the current card:

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart for a NXT Women's Tag Team title shot

MSK vs Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher

Cameron Grimes returns to action

Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas vs Tian Sha

Diamond Mine returns

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAAguilarCB!