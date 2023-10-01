WWE NXT No Mercy: Becky Lynch's Gear Pays Tribute to Late Bray Wyatt

WWE NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt with her gear for her No Holds Barred match against Tiffany Stratton at WWE NXT No Mercy 2023. The WWE Universe suffered the shock of Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda's passing at the age of 36 earlier this year, and there have been some emotional tributes to the star ever since. Lynch has previously gone on record as to how much Wyatt had helped her with her career and about how his loss was a great one. Entering her No Holds Barred match against Tiffany Stratton at WWE NXT, Lynch shared another tribute to Wyatt.

Wearing a white shirt over her gear with not only the names of her child and husband Seth Rollins, Lynch also shared a tribute to Bray with his name on her gear as well. These names ended up giving her the strength she needed to fight as these tributes pushed her to victory in a vicious back and forth with Stratton before their main event match came to an end.

WWE's Becky Lynch's Tribute to Bray Wyatt

Becky Lynch previously paid tribute to Wyatt after an episode of WWE Monday Night Raw following his passing as she noted how Wyatt once helped her in a crucial point of her career, "(Wyatt) showed me everything that I had to do and there were a lot of things I had to do. Before TLC, he asked me if I knew how to set up tables," Lynch said. "When I said I didn't he said, 'Come with me.' He spent the whole afternoon accompanying me and showing me how to set up a table. That night, I was sent crashing through the table and tonight I sent a girl crashing through the table (Trish Stratus). This one was for Windham, thank you guys so much."

WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 is now streaming live with Peacock, and the match card and results so far for the premium live event breaks down as such:

Blair Davenport def. Kelani Jordan (pre-show)

Baron Corbin def. Bron Breakker

NXT North American Championship: Trick Williams def. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio

Trick Williams def. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio NXT Tag Team Championships: The Family def. The Creed Brothers, OTM, Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo

The Family def. The Creed Brothers, OTM, Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo NXT Heritage Cup Championship: Noam Dar def. Butch

Noam Dar def. Butch NXT Championship: Dragunov def. Carmelo Hayes

Dragunov def. Carmelo Hayes NXT Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton

What do you think of Becky Lynch's tribute to Bray Wyatt at WWE NXT No Mercy 2023? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!