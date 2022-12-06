Major Update on WWE NXT Premium Live Events

WWE NXT is a far cry from what it was before the global pandemic. What once was viewed as as a third brand, as evident by its dominance over Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series 2019, has been reshaped into a true developmental territory. The black and gold was dropped for a splatter of vibrant colors, Full Sail University was traded in for the WWE Performance Center, and a roster of indie wrestlers was slowly phased out in favor of athletes molded into superstars. Shades of the old NXT began to show face after Vince McMahon's retirement, as a fresh white and gold logo took the place of the short-lived NXT 2.0 palette, but the Florida-based brand has largely remained in its new vision.

That said, NXT is reportedly bringing back another old school element. According to WrestleVotes, NXT is set to bring its premium live events on the road once more. This will reportedly begin on Saturday, February 4th when NXT Vengeance Day emanates from Charlotte, North Carolina.

NXT has only held one premium live event outside of the WWE Performance Center since the global pandemic. This past April, NXT Stand & Deliver hailed from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas during WWE WrestleMania 38 weekend. The show was headlined by NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler successfully defending his title against Bron Breakker. That event struggled in the attendance department, as WWE only made just over 5,000 tickets available for the 20,000-seat American Airlines Center. While the final attendance was not disclosed, the show reportedly had 3,630 tickets sold as of March 20th.

Before NXT went under a rebrand, the black and gold held roughly five specials, then called "NXT Takeover," across the United States every year. NXT sold out the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on multiple occasions, brought big events to both England and Japan, and was regularly championed as the weekend's top show.

This touring news comes months after Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels announced his intention to bring NXT on the road once again.

"We've briefly discussed getting out for our premium live events," Michaels said in October. "We had Stand and Deliver for WrestleMania weekend, which is the first time many of our talents were out of the Performance Center. It's certainly something we want to get back to. We have every intention of doing that."

NXT's next premium live event, NXT Deadline, takes place this Saturday, December 10th.