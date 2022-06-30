WWE NXT Star Reveals Injury

WWE NXT is on the road to the Great American Bash, but one of the brand's stars will likely be sidelined for it. Yesterday NXT star Nathan Frazer revealed he is dealing with an injury at the moment, but the good news is it doesn't seem to be a major injury. Frazer wrote, "Dealing with a little injury right now, I'll be back before you know it👊🏻🙏🏻 #WWENXT." Hopefully he's back soon, as before the injury he was starting to be featured more and more on NXT Television every week. We wish Frazer a speedy recovery.

Frazer moved over from NXT UK earlier this year and already has a number of big wins under his belt, defeating Grayson Waller, Wes Lee, and Santos Escobar. He's also faced Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship, which also happened to be his most recent match. Hopefully, he can hit the ground running when he returns and pick up where he left off.

Dealing with a little injury right now, I’ll be back before you know it👊🏻🙏🏻#WWENXT — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) June 29, 2022

The next episode of NXT will be the brand's annual Great American Bash, and right now the card features four Championship matches, including two Tag Team Title matches. It will also feature a battle between Champion Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes for the NXT Championship, as well as a battle for the North American Championship between Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller.

One match that is not on the card as of now is an NXT Women's Championship match. Toxic Attraction has been locked in a back and forth with Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez recently, but Perez has always been hovering around the NXT Championship picture. If they don't win at Great American Bash, perhaps we'll finally get that Perez vs Rose match at whatever SummerSlam's NXT event ends up being. You can find the full card below.

NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs Cameron Grimes

NXT Women's Tag Team Championships Match: Toxic Attraction (C) vs Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade

NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs Grayson Waller

NXT Tag Team Championships Match: The Creed Brothers (C) vs Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp

Wendy Choo vs Tiffany Stratton

NXT Great American Bash will hit USA Network next Tuesday at 7 PM CST.

Are you excited for Great American Bash? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!