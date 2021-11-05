WWE NXT Star Set to Have Surgery

Unfortunately, a former Tag Team Champion is going to be out of action for a bit, as a new report from the Wrestling Observer revealed that former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark will be undergoing knee surgery very soon. No word yet on how long she will be out of action, but the segment on this week’s NXT where Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne attacked Stark was done to write her off of television for a while. After the segment Stark was seen holding her knee, so now when she gets back she can dive right into a program with Dolin and Jayne.

Stark and Io Shirai were able to defeat The Way’s Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell and in the process become the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. They would defend their titles successfully until they met Toxic Attraction’s Jayne and Dolin at Halloween Havoc, and there they would lose their titles. It’s unclear if Stark was injured during this match or in some other way.

The same night Mandy Rose would defeat Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship, so all of Toxic Attraction is now wearing gold around their waists. It would definitely seem to be their time at the moment, and any possible rematch between the two teams will have to wait until Stark is back in the ring.

As for Shirai, the newest episode of NXT did suggest that she will still be mixing it up with Toxic Attraction, but she’ll be getting some help from Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro, who raced to help Shirai after Toxic Attraction ganged up on her after she entered the ring.

We wish Stark a speedy recovery, and hope she is back and better than ever soon.

