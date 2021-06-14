New WWE Million Dollar Champion Crowned at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

✖

WWE's NXT TakeOver: In Your House event crowned a new WWE Million Dollar Champion on Sunday night as LA Knight defeated Cameron Grimes in a Ladder Match. Grimes spent months feuding with WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase leading up to the match, constantly being outsmarted by the "Million Dollar Man." However, Grimes then revealed that he idolized DiBiase, and that he wanted to carry on his legacy on WWE's Black & Gold Brand. Knight then inserted himself in the equation, arguing that he was more deserving of the honor. DiBiase then decided the two would meet in a Ladder Match with his signature championship on the line.

Knight joins DiBiase, Virgil, Steve Austin and Ted DiBiase Jr. as the fifth man to ever be crowned Million Dollar Champion. The bout ended when Grimes attempted to climb the "Golden Ladder" set up in the middle of the ring, only for Knight to run in and push the entire ladder causing Grimes to fall through another ladder propped up on the entrance ramp.

.@LAKnightWWE said he was going to the top, and he did JUST THAT, as he grabs the MILLION DOLLAR CHAMPIONSHIP! 💲 💲 💲 #NXTTakeOver @MDMTedDiBiase pic.twitter.com/cL32w734Qf — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021

"You can't have somebody like Ted DiBiase be around and be at your shows without young talent going over to him and picking his brain and him interjecting and helping them learn," Triple H said regarding DiBiase during a media conference call earlier this week (h/t Sportskeeda). "It's a wonderful part of having somebody like him around, not everybody in that generation comes around and is helpful or whatever, and some want to be, some don't. Ted is of a mindset that he just wants to help and he wants to give information, and he's there if people want to talk to them, they'll talk to him all day and answer questions and do stuff, so it's awesome having him around, I love it, the talent loves it."

