Velveteen Dream Stuns with The Walking Dead's Negan Gear at NXt TakeOver: In Your House

Velveteen Dream surprised fans everywhere when he debuted new ring gear inspired by The Walking Dead villain Negan. For WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House, the NXT Championship match was a special back lot brawl which took place outside of the WWE Performance Center like the rest of the pay-per-view event. This match had quite a lot at stake for Velveteen Dream as this will mark one of the last times he can actually challenge current champion Adam Cole for the actual championship. So he definitely surprised when he went outside of his usual look.

As noted by WWE NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo, many expected Dream to arrive at the special back lot brawl with his usual gear inspire by the artist Prince. But to go along with his fierce determination, Velveteen Dream actually showed up far more villainous with not only a scarf and leather jacket inspired by Negan, but his own take on Lucille as well. Check it out:

Fans were absolutely blown away by this unexpected turn for Dream as he eschewed his usual flamboyant style for this more grounded and terrifying look. Tapping into one of The Walking Dead's greatest villains was also a big deal too as Negan not only debuted in the series as one of the toughest villains by far, but also started to get that anti-hero gloss that fans loved.

Speaking of fans, here's how many of them are reacting to Dream's look for NXT TakeOver: In Your House:

As a major Walking Dead stan, I love that Velveteen Dream is paying homage to Negan. WE HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO STAN #NXTTakeOver — 🌹Velena Thee Savage⭐️ (@ImVelena) June 8, 2020

Velveteen Dream channeling his inner Negan Goddamn I love this mfer give him the title now #NXTTakeoverInYourHouse — ⚡️ 😈⚡️ (@The_Realest3_) June 8, 2020

What did you think of Velveteen Dream's Negan inspired gear? Which Walking Dead characters would you like to see a tribute to next? Did you expect this kind of cameo during the latets pay-per-view event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

