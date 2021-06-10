Will WWE Run an NXT TakeOver During SummerSlam 2021 Weekend?

✖

WWE announced this past weekend that SummerSlam will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21. But in the days that followed numerous reports popped up regarding an NXT TakeOver event being held that same weekend. Back when WWE was touring a TakeOver would typically take place the night before SummerSlam, usually in the same city at either a smaller or the same venue. Both Fightful Select and Spectrum Sports' Jon Alba reported this week that a TakeOver is being planned for Sunday, Aug. 22 in Orlando.

Triple H was then asked by Alba about the report during a media conference call on Thursday. He confirmed a show was being worked on but couldn't confirm where or when.

"So it's a work in progress as far as where that show lands, as far as SummerSlam weekend (having a) TakeOver," he said. "We're in a unique time coming out of the pandemic, getting back on the road, doing live events. SummerSlam going to Vegas in the stadium, hopefully, we'll have a full house (and) it should be awesome. But it's a unique time and a lot of it is, as everybody is, trying to feel things out. There's a little bit of an ebb and flow where things exactly will land."

This story is developing...