Major Update on Injured NXT Star's Return

Tegan Nox has been off WWE television ever since she once again suffered an ACL tear back in September. However, it looks like the fan-favorite NXT star is on her way back. Reports broke on Monday night that Nox competed in a dark match against Toni Storm during the Monday Night Raw taping inside the WWE ThunderDome. PWInsider then dropped a report that the recent promos on NXT featuring a battery being recharged are in reference to Nox.

The Welsh wrestler has unfortunately suffered three ACL tears in the past four years, with the latest reportedly coming while she was rehabbing. Nox's last television appearance came during a tri-branded battle royal on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown in August 2020, though Nox was written off TV the following month by having Candice LeRae attack her injured leg.

"[It's] unfortunate," Triple H said during a conference call when news of Nox's injury broke. "The one thing I know about Tegan, she's had a really bad run of injury luck. It just is what it is in our business. But I know that she's an unbelievably strong person, an unbelievably strong athlete and a phenomenal performer. And if anybody can return from this it will be her. I can't wait for that day, because she's [got] amazing potential that I feel like every time we get started something unfortunate happens. But we will get there."

Nox has previously spoken with ComicBook about how she doesn't want her knee injuries to define her. Prior to her latest hiatus, Nox was a contender for the NXT Women's Championship.

"I was pretty fed up with it as soon as it started," Nox said. "I understand that my knees are a part of my story, they're a part of me. It's part of my legacy, I guess, but I think the thing that irritates me most is that people try to use my knees as a weakness against me. They say that my knees are weak, that they are just going to explode, that my career is not going to be a long one, and all this negative stuff, which honestly doesn't really get to me that much. At the start, it did, when I was going through my rough patch, but now that I'm happy in my career and my life, it's like water off a duck's back. It doesn't bother me anymore."

NXT returns to television tonight with the 2021 Great American Bash special. The show is headlined by Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly II.