More Details on Tegan Nox's ACL Injury

WWE confirmed on Wednesday that NXT star Tegan Nox had suffered an ACL tear. This is her third ACL injury in four years, and Triple H confirmed in a media conference call that she's already undergone surgery. The injury, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, did not happen in the ring this time around. Meltzer started on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, "It happened in rehab, it [the ACL] just popped," then adding that the tear was discovered after she underwent an MRI.

Nox's absence was explained on television by stating that Candice LeRae's latest surprise attack was what caused the injury. She is expected to be out of action until 2021.

"[It's] unfortunate," Triple H said during his call. "The one thing I know about Tegan, she's had a really bad run of injury luck. It just is what it is in our business. But I know that she's an unbelievably strong person, an unbelievably strong athlete and a phenomenal performer. And if anybody can return from this it will be her. I can't wait for that day, because she's [got] amazing potential that I feel like every time we get started something unfortunate happens. But we will get there."

In a recent interview with ComicBook, Nox talked about how she didn't want her career to be defined by her knee injuries.

"I was pretty fed up with it as soon as it started," Nox said. "I understand that my knees are a part of my story, they're a part of me. It's part of my legacy, I guess, but I think the thing that irritates me most is that people try to use my knees as a weakness against me. They say that my knees are weak, that they are just going to explode, that my career is not going to be a long one, and all this negative stuff, which honestly doesn't really get to me that much. At the start, it did, when I was going through my rough patch, but now that I'm happy in my career and my life, it's like water off a duck's back. It doesn't bother me anymore."

NXT TakeOver 31 will take place this Sunday on the WWE Network. Check out the full card below: