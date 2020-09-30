NXT's Tegan Nox Injured; Triple H Confirms Surgery

✖

A new report from WWE broke the unfortunate news that Tegan Nox will be out of commission for a while with an ACL injury, though the good news is she is already on the road to recovery according to Triple H. WWE didn't reveal when the injury occurred, though the kayfabe reason is the brutal attack by Candice LeRae, who attacked Nox backstage before the Battle Royal for the No. 1 contender opportunity. The announcement contained the following caption. "BREAKING NEWS: Following an attack from @CandiceLeRae before the #WWENXT #BattleRoyal last week, @TeganNoxWWE_ has suffered a torn ACL."

The last time Nox was in the ring was the Women's Triple Brand Battle Royal on August 14th, though she's been featured on television over the past few weeks thanks to her program with LeRae and Johnny Gargano, which resulted in a dinner that went terribly wrong.

We're still not sure when the injury happened, but during the latest press call for NXT TakeOver 31, Triple H addressed Nox and her injury and revealed she has already had surgery.

"HHH confirms Tegan Nox has already had surgery on her torn ACL. Says she's had a bad run of injury luck. Calls her an unbelievably strong person, if anybody can return it will be her. I can't wait for that day. #NXTTakeOver"

Nox was on a great run after a fantastic match against Shirai and a promising feud with LeRae, so we wish her all the best and hope she's back in the ring soon.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

It's the final stop before NXT TakeOver 31! Tune in to see NXT Champion Finn Bálor go face to face with Kyle O'Reilly, with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as host, before their massive showdown this Sunday night. Also, TakeOver opponents collide when NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai joins forces with North American Champion Damian Priest against Candice LeRae & Johnny Gargano, plus Shotzi Blackheart takes on Dakota Kai.

Here's what is on deck:

Kyle O'Reilly and Finn Balor Face to Face (hosted by Shawn Michaels)

Shotzi Blackheart vs Dakota Kai

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and North American Champion Damian Priest vs Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano