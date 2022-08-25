WWE NXT's Toxic Attraction Added to WWE 2K22

The WWE 2K22 creator community continues to thrive and bring new stars and looks to the game well past the game's initial release, and that's especially useful for fans of NXT, as many of the NXT 2.0 stars didn't end up making it into the game. Now ANTRONXE has brought NXT's complete powerhouse faction Toxic Attraction to WWE 2K22's community creations. You can find just about every star in the custom creations at this point, but having the full crew and all their connected looks is impressive, coupled with the move sets by @Rockstar101caws. Mandy Rose was already in the game, but unfortunately, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne weren't included in the game's roster. You can get more details on Toxic Attraction's WWE 2K22 addition in the post below.

Many of the NXT 2.0 stars didn't make it into 2K22, and will easily be one of the more popular requests for WWE 2K23. The game has already been confirmed in financial reports by Take-Two Interactive, though it hasn't officially been announced by 2K or Visual Concepts, developers of WWE 2K22.

Took long enough...



Toxic Attraction Now Available on Community Creations



Credit @Rockstar101caws for providing the move-sets



TAGS🔍: TOXICATTRACTION, NXT, ANTRONXE#WWE2K22 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/SsvMTeDfzS — Tone-E (@AntronxE) August 17, 2022

As for NXT, the list of requested stars includes favorites like Rose, Jayne, and Dolin, as well as Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade, Nikkita Lyons, Tony D'Angelo, The Creed Brothers, Roxanne Perez, and more. Some were hoping that additional DLC for WWE 2K22 would be announced to include some of those stars, but that never materialized.

Many also want to see Cody Rhodes brought into the game, as he made his grand return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The roster of WWE 2K22 heavily included stars who had been released by WWE over the past two years, but thanks to Triple H bringing back several of those stars, the roster is starting to look a lot more current, as stars like Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky (formerly Io Shirai), and now Johnny Gargano are all back in the fold.

WWE 2K22 is available now on PS4, Xbox Series S/X, PS5, and PC.

What other WWE superstars do you want to see added to WWE 2K22 or WWE 2K23? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!