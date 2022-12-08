WWE Confirms 2023 NXT Event's Date and Location

WWE NXT has called the WWE Performance Center its home for over two years now. During the global pandemic, the black and gold brand packed its moving trucks and departed Full Sail University in favor of a new arena constructed at the company's personally-owned training facility. Not only has the WWE Performance Center hosted NXT's weekly television program, but the facility has been the site for a number of NXT premium live events. Outside of this past April's NXT Stand & Deliver, all of NXT's streaming specials have aired from the WWE Performance Center.

That changes come 2023. WWE confirmed that next year's NXT Vengeance Day will venture outside of Florida, emanating from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, February 4th, 2023.

"For more than two years, we have heard the requests from the WWE Universe to bring NXT back on the road, and that day has finally arrived," WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels said. "At NXT Vengeance Day, we look forward to delivering an incredible night of action that our fans in Charlotte and those watching live around the world will never forget."

NXT Vengeance Day will be the first time that WWE's developmental brand brings a premium live event to the state of North Carolina. The brand has previously traveled to New York, Oregon, Texas, Illinois, and other states for its specials, which were then known as NXT Takeovers.

It's worth noting that the tentative poster for NXT Vengeance Day features Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Toxic Attraction, Pretty Deadly, Grayson Waller, Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade. While cards are subject to change, this could be an indication that those spotlighted superstars do not have a main roster call-up coming any time soon. This is especially curious for Mandy Rose, who has stated in a previous interview that she feels like it's "time" for her to return to either Monday Night Raw or WWE SmackDown.

"Who else can I beat in NXT? I totally don't mind remaining the champ for a long time," Rose said earlier this fall. "But you know, I think it's time."

NXT hosts its next premium live event this Saturday in the form of NXT Deadline.