WWE NXT WarGames: Johnny Gargano Shows Off Ultimate Gear Fusion, Brings Back “Rebel Heart” Theme

Johnny Gargano showed off an ultimate new gear fusion and brought back his original “Rebel Heart” theme music for NXT WarGames! As reports continued to swirl about Johnny Gargano ending his contract with WWE after the events of WarGames, fans had been getting themselves ready for what could be the end. Making matters even more emotional was Gargano himself teasing that it might be his first and last WarGames match as part of the WWE NXT roster, and upon his entrance to the match, Gargano took one final victory lap as he embraced what will likely be his final outing with NXT.

Gargano had entered the match with not only the return of his classic “Rebel Heart” theme, but found a way to honor all of his matches over the course of his tenure. Fans had come to love seeing Gargano enter each of these pay-per-view events because of how he often showed major love to comic books through his in-ring gear, but this one was different. Taking all of the gear he was worn throughout the years and fusing them all into one, it’s quite the final look. You can check out a much closer look from designer Jonathan Davenport and Main Event Gear on Instagram below:

The full card and results so far for WWE WarGames breaks down as such:

Women’s WarGames Match: Team Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray def. Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and Dakota Kai

NXT Tag Team Championship: Imperium def. Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner



Hair vs Hair Match: Cameron Grimes def. Duke Hudson



NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Champion Roderick Strong def. Joe Gacy



Men’s WarGames Match: Team Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight vs Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller

Read on to see what fans are saying about Johnny Gargano’s ultimate fusion gear, Rebel Heart return and more below and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

